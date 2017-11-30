Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust announces new chief executive

A new chief executive has been announced for Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust (FHFT).

Neil Dardis, who currently has the top job at the Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, will replace Sir Andrew Morris who is retiring in February.

His new role will see him head up the trust which runs Wexham Park, Heatherwood and Frimley Park hospitals.

Frimley Health’s Council of Governors approved the decision to appoint Mr Dardis on Wednesday (Nov28) following a ‘rigorous’ selection process.

Mr Dardis said: “While I recognise the challenges facing the NHS in the future, Frimley is a fantastic organisation with a reputation for delivering excellence and I am excited by the opportunities we have to ensure that we provide outstanding care for the communities we serve.”

FHFT chairman Pradip Patel thanked Sir Andrew for helping guide the trust to providing some of the best services the NHS can offer.

Under his stewardship, the trust recently had its proposed £90 million redevelopment of Ascot’s Heatherwood Hospital given the go-ahead.