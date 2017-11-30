Councillors reject Roger Parkin's appointment as chief executive

The recommended permanent chief executive for Slough Borough Council (SBC) will not take up the role after councillors rejected his appointment at a meeting on Tuesday.

Councillors voted against interim chief executive Roger Parkin’s appointment after press and public were excluded from the meeting, which also saw Cllr James Swindlehurst replace Cllr Sohail Munawar as council leader.

An email to council staff from Cllr Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said: “One of the first things I want to do is bring some stability and a fresh and positive start following the political issues of the past months.

“Roger has very kindly agreed to stay with the council as the interim chief executive for the time being and I, personally, am very grateful for his loyalty and dedication.

“We will be starting a new search for a permanent chief executive and I apologise for not being able to give you more clarity about this right now.”

A Freedom of Information request earlier this month revealed Slough Borough Council had paid a consultancy firm more than £30,000 to oversee its chief executive recruitment and selection process, which will now have to be restarted.