New council leader selects 'diverse' cabinet with 50/50 gender balance

The new leader of Slough Borough Council (SBC) completed his cabinet reshuffle today (Thursday) which he says reflects the town’s diversity.

Cllr James Swindlehurst (Cippenham Green) was voted in as SBC’s new leader at a full council meeting on Tuesday.

The new leader has returned SBC’s Labour cabinet to a 50/50 gender balance for the first time since 2010.

He has appointed himself as cabinet member for regeneration and strategy and has made Cllr Sabia Hussain (Central) deputy leader and cabinet member for digital transformation and performance.

Cllr Rob Anderson (Britwell and Northborough), who resigned as council leader in June 2016, has been appointed as cabinet member for environment and leisure.

Cllr Martin Carter (Britwell and Northborough) is now cabinet member for planning and transport and Cllr Pavitar Mann is cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection.

Staying in his previous role of cabinet member for housing is Cllr Mohammed Nazir (Baylis and Stoke).

Cllr Natasa Pantelic (Cippenham Meadows) has been made cabinet member for health and social care and Cllr Shabnum Sadiq (Wexham Lea) is SBC’s new cabinet member for children and education

The new leader said: “I firmly believe the members of this cabinet have the experience, expertise and drive to deliver the changes Slough requires and can be relied upon to make the correct call in tackling all the challenges we face.

“I promised a cabinet that reflects our town’s diversity, and this cabinet does just that, and I am extremely proud to have been able return the cabinet to a gender balance for the first time in over seven years.

“It is a cabinet that will have at its heart the wellbeing of all of Slough’s residents.”