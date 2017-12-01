Nine-year-old collects presents for children in hospital over Christmas

A nine-year-old boy from Slough is on a mission to bring Christmas cheer to children staying at Wexham Park Hospital over the festive season.

Alfie Whittingham, who suffers from supraventricular tachycardia and atrial ectopic tachycardia, which both affect the heart, regularly attends Wexham Park Hospital.

He was born prematurely and contracted meningitis at 10-weeks-old.

The pupil at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Primary and Nursery School in Derwent Drive is currently waiting to undergo heart surgery. Last Christmas he inspired a campaign which saw members of the public donating gifts to the children at Wexham Park Hospital to help brighten up their stay.

“Just before Christmas we were in the hospital and Alfie started panicking, asking what happens to children in the hospital at Christmas, do they get presents?” said his mother Louise.

She says he wanted to make sure every child in the hospital got the Christmas they deserved and as a result, 250 presents were donated to the hospital.

Alfie and his mum are hoping to collect even more this year and are accepting donations until Monday, December 18.

The gifts will be delivered on Wednesday, December 20.

“He’s such a selfless little boy and it makes me really proud,” said Louise, from Rochfords Gardens.

“When we talked to the parents last year he was so overwhelmed with how thankful people were. I’m super proud, he's my inspiration.”

Anyone who wants to donate a present can drop it off at a collection at the Asda store in Telford Drive or at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Primary and Nursery School.

Alternatively, donors can email Louise on NelsonLouise68@googlemail.com to arrange a drop-off.