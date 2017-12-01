Slough council are so happy with their new bin lorries they gave them a photoshoot

Slough Borough Council’s new in house environmental services kicked off with a bang this morning (Friday) as bin collectors left their depot accompanied by X-Factor style special effects.

More than 15 years ago the borough's environmental services, including bin collections, street cleaning, and grounds and highways maintenance, was contracted out to a private company, but now the council has brought them back in house.

With flashy pyrotechnics, the council’s new fleet of bin lorries hit the streets of Slough complete with their new livery featuring the town crest.

Cabinet member for environment and leisure Cllr Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) saluted the crews as they left the depot as dawn broke.

“We are very excited that this is a new dawn breaking for this vital council service,” he said.

“It was a genuine pleasure to see brand new modern vehicles leaving at first light, fully staffed by our new teams of council workers.

“I am sure people will soon see a difference out on the streets now we have greater control, the ability to be more responsive to local needs and more accountable to residents.”

When questioned about the cost of the special effects over Twitter, the council said £1,300 was spent on cold spark columns and carbon dioxide columns to celebrate the £14m service coming back in house.

“It was for the crews themselves; they were the audience,” said a council spokeswoman. “A bit of fun to celebrate them being our staff and make them feel a bit special on this amazing day.”