SEND services for young people showcased in Slough

Activities and services for young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) were showcased at a Slough Borough Council (SBC) event on Thursday, November 23.

The information day was run by SBC’s Family Information Service and Special Voices, a parent and carer-run group.

Representatives from more than 30 organisations including Slough Council for Voluntary Service, youth charity Aik Saath and the Autism Group were at the Singh Sabha Sports Centre in Stoke Poges Lane providing information.

All groups were part of SBC’s Local Offer, which sets out details on all SEND services for young people in the borough.

At the showcase, attended by 300 parents, a local offer web page was launched and explained to parents.

SBC service lead for early years and development Michael Jarrett said: “It was a really positive event.

“Slough has worked really hard with a whole mixture of suggestions to make sure we are providing inclusion on every level.”

