Slough Islamic Trust holds march to celebrate Prophet Muhammad's birthday

Thousands of Muslims marched through Slough as they celebrated the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

The Slough Islamic Trust organised the procession to mark the occasion, known as Eid Milad-un-Nabi, which falls on the third month of the Islamic religious calendar.

Crowds set off from Salt Hill Park on Sunday morning carrying banners and reciting prayers.

After arriving at the Jamia Masjid Ghousia, in Diamond Road, they listened to speeches by guest speakers before enjoying a hearty feast and signing Islamic songs.

Speaking on behalf of Sufi Mohammed Afzal, Israr Mirza said: “The reason why it’s special is because the Prophet Muhammad is the most sacred thing to us and our religion so to celebrate his birthday is absolutely massive for all Muslims.

“It’s the pinnacle of the faith and our belief.”

The procession has been running in the town for the past 30 years and also attracts Muslims from Maidenhead and Reading.