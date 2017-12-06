Wed, 06
11 °C
Thu, 07
13 °C
Fri, 08
5 °C
SECTION INDEX

Firefighters called to crash in Uxbridge Road

Firefighters had to be called following a collision involving a van, a car and a lamppost this afternoon (Wednesday).

Crews from Slough were sent to Uxbridge Road, near the junction with Church Lane, at about 2.15pm, along with paramedics and police.

Two southbound lanes were closed for about two hours while the van driver was treated at the scene for chest and facial injuries and the electricity supply to the lamppost was isolated.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved