Firefighters called to crash in Uxbridge Road

05:40PM, Wednesday 06 December 2017
Firefighters had to be called following a collision involving a van, a car and a lamppost this afternoon (Wednesday).
Crews from Slough were sent to Uxbridge Road, near the junction with Church Lane, at about 2.15pm, along with paramedics and police.
Two southbound lanes were closed for about two hours while the van driver was treated at the scene for chest and facial injuries and the electricity supply to the lamppost was isolated.
