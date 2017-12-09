Slough wellbeing board supports ITV campaign fighting isolation among elderly

Residents are being encouraged by the borough council to sign up to a national campaign to tackle loneliness in older people.

About 1,500 older people in the borough are thought to suffer from social isolation and chronic loneliness.

Slough’s wellbeing board, a group of key leaders from the public, private and voluntary sectors, is encouraging residents to sign up to ITV Good Morning Britain’s 1 Million Minutes campaign.

The initiative, named after the estimated one million socially isolated people in the UK, asks people to pledge anything from 50 to 120 minutes of their time this Christmas to help a lonely older person.

To make a pledge, visit http://bit.ly/ 2BhU5xj and click on the number of minutes you can give.

Volunteers will then be offered opportunities in the area where they can offer their time. Schools and groups can also sign up.