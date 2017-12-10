'Shocking' number of air pollution related deaths in Slough prompts new strategy

A ‘shocking’ number of air pollution related deaths in the borough has prompted Slough Borough Council (SBC) to adopt a new strategy to deal with the problem.

Slough has almost double the number of premature deaths related to air pollution than the rest of the South-east, with an equivalent of 714 years of life needlessly lost.

The town has four areas where air quality breaches limits and a fifth is likely to follow.

A low emissions strategy is being developed by the council, which will be at the forefront of a campaign aiming to give Slough a cleaner, greener and sustainable future.

The strategy will target reductions in vehicle emissions through accelerating the uptake of cleaner technologies and vehicles, and will raise awareness of the devastating impact vehicle emissions can have on health.

SBC will commission a feasibility study into creating a Clean Air Zone, which would seek to improve the emissions of buses, taxis and freight vehicles by encouraging the take-up of ultra-low emission vehicles.

Cabinet member for environment and leisure Cllr Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell) said: “It’s shocking that Slough has almost double the rate of premature deaths due to bad air quality as the rest of the South East.

“Quite clearly cleaning up our environment is something we can no longer put off to tomorrow, we must take action now.

“It’s now firmly a priority for this council to create a cleaner, greener and sustainable Slough, and in doing so we can begin to claw back some of the 714 years of life heartbreakingly lost every year as a result of bad air quality.”