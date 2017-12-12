Slough MP Tan Dhesi donates toys to Wexham Park Hospital at parliamentary event

MP for Slough Tan Dhesi donated a selection of toys to Wexham Park Hospital at a parliamentary event celebrating Britain’s toy industry last week.

Mr Dhesi attended the British Toy and Hobby Association’s (BTHA) ‘Giving the Gift of Play’ event on Friday at the Houses of Parliament.

The event brought together business members, 35 MPs and peers, and wider industry stakeholders to celebrate the growth of the £4.2bn toy sector and its contribution to British society.

The British toy industry employs 51,000 people and contributes £1bn to the UK Treasury.

Each attending MP was given a box of toys by BTHA to give to a nominated children’s charity in their constituency.

Mr Dhesi said: “I was absolutely delighted to join the BTHA in Parliament and support them.

“It was important to celebrate the immense contribution of the British toy industry to the UK economy and the importance of play to a child’s development.”