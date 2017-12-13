Independent Islamic primary school graded 'good' by Ofsted

An independent Islamic primary school in Slough has been judged as ‘good’ with ‘outstanding’ elements by Ofsted.

Shakhsiyah School in Ladbrooke Road was praised for its promotion of pupils’ personal, spiritual, moral, social and cultural development describing it as ‘exceptionally effective’.

It added that children get off to the ‘strongest of starts in the outstanding early years provision’ and that ‘trustees are highly supportive in their work to help the school flourish’.

Inspectors noted the school could improve by spreading the highly effective practice in teaching, learning and assessment that exists more widely so that pupils make substantial and sustained progress across the curriculum in all classes.

The school is part of the Islamic Shakhsiyah Foundation and was rated ‘requires improvement’ at Ofsted’s previous visit.

Headteacher Tahreem Sabir described how the staff and parents had worked ‘really hard’ over a difficult couple of years.

She added: “The school community has shown outstanding resilience, motivation and dedication to the school’s ethos.

“We focus on character education to build these shared British and Islamic values within the children, and this was acknowledged by the report.

“Everyone has pulled together as a team to make the school a success.”