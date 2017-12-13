St Anthony's pupils stage 'outstanding' school nativity

An ‘outstanding’ nativity performance was put on for parents by year four pupils at St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School in Slough last week.

The adaptation, called ‘Lights, Camel, Action!’ is set in Bethlehem where the Bethlehem Broadcasting Company is recording a dazzling dance show to celebrate the special occasion of Jesus’ birth.

Pupils at the Farnham Road school sang their hearts out and took to the dancefloor with a range of styles, including tango, line dancing, ballet, disco and a snappy hand jive at the end on Tuesday, December 5, and Wednesday, December 6.

Interim Headteacher Mrs Debbie Rainer said: “It has been a real privilege to witness the outstanding performance from year four pupils.

“I am sure many of our guests recognised similarities to a certain show on TV and it has enabled us to have a fresh perspective on the nativity story.”