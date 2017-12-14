Madni Institute rated 'good' following latest Ofsted inspection

An independent Islamic girls’ school in Bath Road is celebrating after making improvements and receiving a ‘good’ Ofsted rating - having been labelled ‘requires improvement’ in 2015.

On Wednesday, November 29, Ofsted published its report for the Madni Institute, which it rated good, following an inspection between Tuesday, October 31, and Thursday, November 2.

The government watchdog praised the secondary school for improving its teaching.

Ofsted’s 2015 report, which graded the school requires improvement, made criticisms about a lack of progress in maths and English and said work was not challenging enough.

This year, 90 per cent of GCSE results were either A* to C grade or 9 to 4, the equivalent under the new system.

Deputy headteacher Zara Illahi said: “We’ve upped our game in terms of teaching and learning,” adding additional training was given to teachers and that senior staff had visited outstanding schools in the area.

The school was praised for its weekly PSHE lessons, which include lessons on the Slough community and how to handle money.

The Madni Institute also invites members of various faiths to participate in its annual faith forum to broaden students’ religious education.