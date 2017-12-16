Council launches partnership with Osborne Property Services

A new partnership between repairs, maintenance and investment provider Osborne Property Services and Slough Borough Council (SBC) was launched on Friday, December 8.

The council’s seven-year contract, which went live on Friday, December 1, will see the company take on responsibility for the maintenance of more than 7,000 council properties in Slough.

Osborne is working out of Hawker House in Langley and has co-located with some of the council’s neighbourhood services teams. The new facility includes a resident zone, where people can meet and chat with staff.

SBC cabinet member for corporate finance and housing Cllr Mohammed Nazir (Lab, Baylis and Stoke) said: “I am delighted to witness months of hard work coming to fruition as we officially cele-brate the launch of our seven-year partnership with Osborne.

“We have spent time out in our local communities with Osborne, speaking with residents and finding out what they expect from us. Our residents rightly expect good customer service and together we will work to deliver this.”

Osborne’s chief executive Andy Steele said: “This partnership is highly significant to us and we are excited to work with Slough Borough Council, a forward-thinking local authority who recognise the collaborative approach we bring.”