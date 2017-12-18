Friends of Herschel Park host afternoon of Christmas carols

The festive spirit could not be dampened by rain on Sunday afternoon.

About 30 people gathered at Herschel Park for carols led by Father Andrew Allen, rector for Upton-cum-Chalvey.

The event has taken place every year since 2011 and is organised by volunteers from the Friends of Herschel Park group.

This year the carols were moved inside to the education centre due to the rain.

Carolyn Carty from the group said: “It is always nice to get everyone together.

“It was well attended again and people look forward to it we get passers-by stopping and joining in too.

“Father Andrew does a great job and he always wears quite a festive Christmas jumper.”

Friends of Herschel Park is selling a 2018 calendar with proceeds going to the group to put on events throughout the year.

Call Carolyn Carty on 07533 892465 for more details.