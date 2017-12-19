Suspended sentence for 64-year-old found with category A child pornography

A 64-year-old man from Slough was handed a suspended sentence yesterday (Monday) for having child porn videos on his computer.

Ronald Purcell, of Bath Road, was originally charged with making videos and pictures containing indecent images of children.

In May he admitted to one charge of making indecent images of children but denied two others, leading to the court accepting one amended count and leaving the other two to lie on file.

Purcell admitted to having category A child porn files, which included videos of children aged as young as seven.

Reading Crown Court heard how the files were downloaded between 2014 and 2015 before Purcell’s arrest in October 2015.

Judge Johannah Cutts gave Purcell a 15-month prison sentence suspended for two years on the basis of his age, his low likelihood of re-offending, his poor health and having recently gained full time employment after years out of work.

The court heard how Purcell has prostate cancer and diabetes, and had recently secured a job selling tuition courses to parents.

Purcell will also be required to undergo a 15-day rehabilitation programme, will be placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register and will have a sexual harm prevention order against him for 10 years.

Judge Cutts said: “Children are being abused and children would not be abused were it not for people like you.

“These are real children whose young lives are likely to have been damaged.

“You only have to think of your own children or grandchildren, if they were treated in this way, to really think about how serious this is.”

Representing the prosecution, Jane Davies said Purcell understood the gravity of his actions.