Youngsters create Christmas decorations at The Curve

Youngsters aged five and under got into the Christmas spirit at a charity run art event at The Curve yesterday (Tuesday).

The messy play session at the William Street library and cultural centre was attended by 10 youngsters, who made Christmas cards using glitter and salt dough Christmas decorations.

They also got creative using Play-Doh and were all handed goody bags full of sweets.

The day was run by Slough-based charity Art Your Heart Out, which runs weekly art sessions at The Curve and Cippenham Library in Elmshott Lane.

“It went really well,” said the event’s organiser Sinead Quinn, who was impressed with the youngsters’ work.

“I think they’re very artistic,” she added.

