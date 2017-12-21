Sat, 23
11 °C
Sun, 24
12 °C
Mon, 25
11 °C
SECTION INDEX

Rise in number of women smoking during pregnancy in Slough, report says

The number of women who smoke while pregnant has risen in Slough, according to NHS figures, but the town still scores low compared to other parts of the country.

Out of the 573 pregnancies in the second quarter of 2017 in Slough, 40 mothers – seven per cent – smoked throughout their pregnancy.

This is up from 6.1 per cent in the year before.

The NHS wants to reduce the number of mothers who smoke while pregnant nationally to six per cent, a target which was revised down from 11 per cent earlier this year.

Smoking during pregnancy has been steadily decreasing in recent years.

The figures show 11 per cent of mothers in England smoked at the time of delivery in the second quarter of 2017, up slightly from 10.8 per cent in the previous quar-ter of 2017, and significantly higher than the NHS target.

When a woman smokes during pregnancy, it restricts the flow of oxygen to the unborn child, which can lead to complications dur-ing labour, an increased risk of miscarriage and stillbirth.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

Snow forces school closures

Snow forces school closures

Several schools have confirmed they will close tomorrow following today’s snow and warnings of more wintery weather to come.

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved