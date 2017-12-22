Well-wishers take gifts to Wexham Park Hospital for youngsters over Christmas

Youngsters who will be staying at Wexham Park Hospital over the festive season have been showered with gifts from well-wishers in the run-up to Christmas.

Slough Town FC players and management team members dropped off presents at the hospital yesterday (Thursday) as part of its annual Christmas toy appeal.

Farnham Royal Cricket Club delivered £1,800 worth of toys to the hospital on Monday, as well as tea, coffee and biscuits for the nurses.

“It went brilliantly,” said organiser Joe Elms, 58, who has been taking part in the club’s collection for the past 48 years.

“The nurses were well pleased. When we first did it, it was just a few toys.”

A number of other visitors have dropped into the children’s ward over the past few weeks to spread festive cheer, including a team from United Airlines and players from Beaconsfield Football Club.

A nine-year-old boy from Slough, Alfie Whittingham, and his mum Louise Nelson, also delivered hundreds of toy donations on Wednesday.

Alfie, who himself suffers from supraventricular tachycardia and atrial ectopic tachycardia, which both affect the heart, inspired a campaign last year which collected 250 presents with the help of friends, family and supporting businesses.

This year, Alfie and Louise more than doubled that amount, gathering 684 presents.

“Alfie’s really proud of himself,” said Louise. “He’s been so persistent. Last night he was out collecting with people until 10 o’clock at night.

“He said ‘I just hope it makes the kids smile and feel better’. He was just so happy about it all.”

Firefighters from Langley Fire Station are due to deliver presents to children on Christmas Day.

Commenting on the number of gift donations the young patients have received, Ros Rushworth, senior matron at Wexham Park Hospital, said: “We have been amazed by the incredible generosity of the local community and the compassion shown for the children and young people we care for.

“A stay in hospital can be difficult for children at any time of the year, especially at Christmas.

“We are grateful to everyone helping to make our young patients’ time with us over the festive period a little happier.”