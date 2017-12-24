Khalsa Primary pupils put together 'bags of warmth' to help homeless

Kind-hearted youngsters from Khalsa Primary School have put together much needed essentials to give to homeless people in London over the Christmas period.

Slough-based humanitarian charity Khalsa Aid were contacted by Glass Door Homeless Charity asking if they would help put together gifts for 100 homeless people over the festive season.

Khalsa Aid thought it would be a good opportunity to get the younger generation involved, and asked pupils at Khalsa Primary School if they would like to put together the 100 ‘bags of warmth’.

Bags were filled with items including, hats, gloves, thermal socks, lip balm, hand sanitiser, wipes, chocolate and sleeping bags.

School principal Raminder Vig said: “At this time of year as we look forward to holidays and spending time with our families there are many people who are vulnerable and require support.

“This is especially important to our school as it is part of the school ethos - ‘Vand Chakko’ which means to share with those in need, with love and without discrimination.”