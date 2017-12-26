Council aims to crackdown on voting fraud ahead of 2018 elections

An initiative to crackdown on postal fraud in Slough may be rolled out next year. after councillors agreed on designing a pilot scheme at a meeting on Tuesday, December 19.

A motion agreed on at the Slough Borough Council (SBC) meeting requested that the council’s returning officer works with the cabinet office to design a brief for a pilot scheme to be trialled at the 2018 local elections.

At the meeting, SBC leader Cllr Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) reflected on historic issues of electoral fraud in the borough.

“We can’t deny that 10 years ago we did have a significant issue,” he remarked.

In 2009, Slough Tory councillor Eshaq Khan and five party activists were jailed for voter fraud, carried out in 2007.

Measures mentioned at the meeting included material inside postal ballots urging people not to give their ballots away and for follow up calls to be made to check people’s votes had not been interfered with.

The motion was proposed by Cllr Swindlehurst and seconded by Slough’s Conservative group deputy leader Cllr Rayman Bains (Con, Upton).

In September, the decision to withdraw from a voter ID pilot scheme which councillors had unanimously agreed on in January was condemned by councillors from all parties.

Reflecting on the decision made under the previous leadership of Cllr Sohail Munawar’s (Elliman), Cllr Swindlehurst said there would be ‘a commitment to follow it down the road until the election in May’.

Cllr Bains said he was ‘looking forward’ to hearing the same arguments made against the voter ID pilot scheme from opponents.

Slough’s Labour Party was divided on the issue, with some claiming it would disenfranchise ethnic minorities and poorer voters but Cllr Bains pointed out that ID cards would have been provided for free by the council under the scrapped pilot.

The meeting took place at Chalvey Community Centre in Chalvey Road.