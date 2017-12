OLD WINDSOR: Pooches puckered up for a kiss and a cuddle during a ‘Puppy Love’ Valentine’s Day celebration at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home Old Windsor centre. The event, run by the BOW Wow Wags volunteer group, saw animal lovers given the chance to spend some quality time with some of the centre’s resident dogs.

SLOUGH: Balloons were released in tribute to Ayesha Farooq, a 23-year-old who died in a crash on the A412 Uxbridge Road. A petition was launched to introduce traffic calming measures on the road, after a motorcyclist died on the same stretch two days earlier.

WINDSOR: Police patrols were stepped up to try to catch the culprits behind a string of attacks on swans in Windsor. A dozen swans were shot with slingshots and air weapons in the space of just four days near Barry Avenue.

DATCHET: A rapping tribute to the 2015 floods in Datchet was released online which parodied a hit song by Jay-Z and Kanye West, titled Datchet Cray. It was performed and filmed by Nathan Young, under the rapper name MC Delta T.

WINDSOR: A former soldier was jailed for 16 years for trying to kill an ex-comrade who had started a relationship with his estranged wife. John Watson, 35, of Pirbright Barracks, Surrey, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court following a retrial.

SLOUGH: Two men died in a double stabbing, with one being found at a home in Lower Cippenham Lane and another at an address in Lewins Way. Police appealed for help to piece together what had happened but assured the public they believed the two men who lost their lives were the only ones involved in the incident.

DEDWORTH: A romance that started with a playful kick of a football blossomed into 60 years of marriage. Windsor-born Ted and Sylvia Stevens first met at the age of 13 in a Dedworth park when Ted tried to get his future-wife’s attention by kicking a ball in her direction. Sylvia kicked it back and the rest is history.