SLOUGH: A sychronised skating demonstration marked the opening of a temporary ice arena in Montem Lane after several delays. The main arena had closed for a £7.7m refurbishment back in October 2016.

BURNHAM: Teachers and pupils across the area, including those at St Peter’s School, got in character to mark World Book Day.

WINDSOR: A carved altarrpiece designed by novelist Thomas Hardy was uncovered at All Saints Church in Frances Road for the first time in nearly 100 years.

WINDSOR: TV presenter Nick Knowles was among those who campaigned to save the popular independent Cinnamon Cafe after it was placed on a rolling one-month lease. It was saved from closures in May.

SLOUGH: Goalkeeper Mark Scott praised the quick reactions of physios after shattering a vertebrae while playing for Slough Town in a match with Basingstoke Town. He was back in light training by the autumn.

SLOUGH: The borough council was criticised for spending tax-payers’ money to send then leader Sohail Munawar to the French Riviera for an international property show. Photo: S D’Halloy – Image & Co

CIPPENHAM: Brightly coloured odd socks could be seen all around the Eltham Avenue Recreation Ground as youngsters from FC Cippenham raised money for Down’s syndrome therapy group Chatterbox.

WINDSOR: Specialist barriers were put up around Windsor Castle in the wake of the Westminster terror attack. Thames Valley Police reviewed its security for pre-planned events in crowded places, including Changing the Guard.