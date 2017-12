WINDSOR: One of the town’s last independent cafes was saved from closure after its future was in doubt when it was put on a short-term rolling contract. The Cinnamon Cafe, in Royal Windsor Shopping, has been operating in the heart of the town centre for 15 years. TV presenter Nick Knowles backed the campaign to save it.

WINDSOR: One of the town’s longest-established companies celebrated its 100th anniversary. Keeler, which specialises in manufacturing instruments to help diagnose eye conditions, has been operating from its headquarters in Clewer Hill Road for more than 75 years.

SLOUGH: Tamanjeet Singh Dhesi was named as the new Labour party candidate replacing veteran Fiona Mactaggart in the June General Election.

DEDWORTH: Victory in Europe (VE) Day was celebrated at the Spencer Denney Centre with a party to mark the day that World War Two ended in Europe. The centre in Park Corner was decked out with pictures of the town during the war.

DEDWORTH: Independent councillor Wisdom Da Costa won the Clewer North by-election on May 5. After an initial count just one vote separated Da Costa, backed by the West Windsor Residents Association, and his Conservative rival Lars Swann. A recount showed he received 805 votes ahead of Swann with 784.

WINDSOR: A YouTube couple launched a vegan bacon beer with the Uprising Brewery, in Vansittart Estate. Bexley Street residents Megan Evans and Whitney Bacon who run YouTube channel What Wegan Did Next called the beer B.A.B.E.

SLOUGH: Conservative parliamentary candidate for Slough, Mark Vivis by MP Sajid Javid on the campaign trail. The hopeful politician made his way through the town centre joined by supporters including Slough borough councillors and Windsor MP Adam Afriye.

WINDSOR: The Duke of Kent joined more than 1,000 people in Windsor Great Park for a family fun day run by the Freemasons of Berkshire. The event, part of a nationwide celebration of 300 years of freemasonry, included a display of 300 cars, gathered for the start of the National Classic 300 Vehicle Run.

DEDWORTH: An independent DIY shop announced it would close its door after more than 50 years of trading. Mahjacks in Dedworth Road was opened in 1966 and the shops customers included the Queen. The owners accepted an offer from developer Patrick Ruddy Homes.