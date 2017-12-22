Police release E-Fit in connection with attempted Slough robbery

An E-Fit image has been released by Thames Valley Police in connection with an attempted robbery.

The incident happened at about 4.50pm on Friday, November 10, in Cippenham Lane, Slough, at the corner of Stoney Meade.

The victim left her home to walk to work and noticed a man sat on a bench as she walked past a parade of shops.

The man wolf-whistled at her as she passed, and as she approached the main road she felt a tug at her bag.

The man is described as white, in his 50s, about 5ft 9ins tall and of a slim build.

He has grey or silver hair and wore stone wash denim jeans and a tan bomber jacket.

PC Charlotte Rolfe, who is based at Slough police station, said: “I would like to speak to the person depicted in the E-Fit image as we believe he may have vital information in relation to the incident.

“If you recognise the person in the image, please contact the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference number 43170335295.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.