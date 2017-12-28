Businesses told to watch out for fake licensing officer scam

A conman masquerading as a member of the Slough Borough Council (SBC) licensing team has been tricking businesses in the borough out of hundreds of pounds.

The council’s team has received several complaints from licensed premises including hairdressers, off licences and car washes about a man (or men), pretending to be a member of the licensing team, claiming their licences have run out, demanding money to renew them.

A white man in a grey suit with dark hair and a beard, who calls himself Chris, has been reported visiting shops in the High Street to pull off the ruse.

A man calling himself Mr Richard has visited businesses in the Stoke Road area.

In both instances the perpetrator shows some kind of ID badge and states he is from SBC’s licensing team but shows no other credentials.

He pretends the council cannot take the licence renewal money at the customer service centre and suggests they hand it straight to him.

Some businesses have fallen for the scam before checking with the actual licensing team and ended up handing over up to £280 each.

Police are investigating the incidents.

SBC cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection Cllr Pavitar Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “I cannot stress enough that this man in no way represents the council or the licensing team.

“Although he may show some form of identification, it is not authentic council ID and he fails to carry a warrant card, which all our licensing officers have.

“I am incredibly sorry that some of our businesses have fallen foul of this scam and urge people not to engage with this imposter and to immediately report the encounter to the police on 101 if they are approached.”

“Impersonating a council staff member is a serious offence and we are working closely with the police to catch this man.”