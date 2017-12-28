School pupils hand out warm clothing to Slough homeless

Warm winter clothing has been handed to homeless people by school pupils who gave up their Christmas Eve for the act of kindness.

Children from Eden Girls’ School, in Bath Road, raised £1,500 from parents’ donations and went out to buy ‘Warm Outdoor Wear (WOW) packs’.

The packs were distributed by year nine pupils with the London and Slough Run charity, which supports rough sleepers, at St Mary’s Church in Church Street.

Karim Murcia, school principal, said: “The London and Slough Run is doing incredible work to support some of the most vulnerable people in our society. I am overwhelmed by the response of our school community and hope that the packs provided bring some comfort to those in need over Christmas.”

Also supporting the handout was Cllr Shabnum Sadiq (Lab, Wexham Lea), who said: “I backed this because I have always felt compassion towards the homeless and often help with the various homeless initiatives around Slough.”

“It is always a pleasure to get involved in such commendable initiatives – essentially sharing the festive spirit amongst the homeless community.”