Project launches to offer weekly support to rough sleepers

A new project which sees a team of volunteers offering food, drinks and support to homeless people in the town centre one evening a week has been launched.

Since 2008 the Sikh Welfare and Awareness Team (SWAT) has been helping homeless people in parts of the UK, including London, Reading, Oxford and Brighton.

Thanks to Shin Dhother, 51, from Cherry Avenue, Langley, who got involved with the charity, a SWAT team will now pitch up outside the HSBC in Slough High Street every Monday at 7pm.

At the launch, on Monday, December 18, about 40 homeless people were given wraps and samosas, hot drinks, fruit, blankets and sleeping bags, clothes and other essentials.

“There were loads of people there,” said Mr Dhother.

“The police turned up and they were a bit taken back by it. They said they hadn’t seen anything like this before.”

Mr Dhother had spent time researching the needs of Slough’s homeless, having spent time with other charities such as Slough Homeless Our Concern, The London and Slough Run and the Salvation Army.

“I wanted to make sure the need was definitely there,” said Mr Dhother, who works with children with special educational needs.

Some of the donated items were brand new, donated by companies including American Airlines and United Airlines.

As well as handing out supplies, the Slough SWAT team has a drug and alcohol specialist, offering advice to the homeless.

The team of volunteers were in the same place at the same time on Christmas Day and will be there on Monday, New Year’s Day and subsequent Mondays.

Mr Dhother is looking for more people who are prepared to undergo some basic training to join the SWAT team. Call him on 07832 442424 or email shin@simran.co.uk to get involved. Visit www.swatlondon.com to find out more about SWAT.