WINDSOR: About 4,700 runners lined up on The Long Walk in Windsor Great Park to take part in the 35th Windsor Half Marathon. BBC Radio 2 presenter Chris Evans finished with a chip time of 2.28.34.

SLOUGH: The annual Slough Games for the Disabled celebrated its 40th birthday. Disabled competitors took part in a range of sports including wheelchair racing, boccia and archery at the Stoke Park Trust for the Disabled clubhouse in Northern Road.

WINDSOR: Knights fought in combat, valiant warriors practised jousting and squires showed off suits of armour at a Medieval festival at Windsor Castle, hosted by the Royal Collection Trust. Expert historians were drafted in to talk at the event.

LANGLEY: Boat trips down the canal, duck herding, obedient dogs and speedy ferrets all featured at this year’s Slough Canal Festival in Bloom Park. About 5,000 people attended the Slough Urban Renewal sponsored festival, which has been running for 23 years.

WINDSOR: Air cadets marched through Windsor town centre to mark the 77th anniversary of the Battle of Britain. Joined by the Reading Scottish Pipe Band, cadets from Maidenhead and Windsor marched from Park Street to Windsor Parish Church and observed a two minute silence before a service.

SLOUGH CENTRAL: About 1,000 worshipers flocked to the Jamia Masjid and Islamic Centre in Stoke Poges Lane to celebrate Eid Al Adha, which marks the story of Ibrahim and teaches the importance of sacrifice. Guest speaker Dr Osman Latiff gave a talk on the festival’s meaning.

LANGLEY: A clean-up bill of £20,000 was left behind for Syed Hussain and business partner Devinder Singh after travellers left behind an ocean of rubbish on their land. The pair paid them £5,000 to leave the site in Sutton Lane.

WINDSOR: Morris dancers brought Windsor town centre alive at the annual Day of Dance, organised by Maidenhead’s Taeppas Tump North West Morris Dancers. Each year the group invites different troops to get involved.

CHALVEY: At a ceremony, Slough based charity Jeena celebrated serving 1,000 meals to school pupils over the summer holidays who get free meals. The Mayor of Slough Cllr Ishrat Shah congratulated volunteers at the breakfast and lunch club.