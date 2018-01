WINDSOR: Security was toughened up around Windsor Castle with the introduction of more anti-terror barriers in Castle Hill and St Albans Street. Barriers first went up in the town following a terror attack in Westminster in March.

SLOUGH: A trio from Slough who plotted an ‘audacious’ £7million heist involving a fake robbery were jailed at Kingston Crown Court. Mohammed Siddique, 32, of Belgrave Road, Ranjeev Singh, 40, of Grampian Way, and Rafaqat Hussain, 41, of Chadwick Road, pretended that the Loomis security van Siddique and Singh had been driving had been robbed.

SLOUGH: Volunteers from the Slough Islamic Trust raised more than £126,000 to help displaced Rohingya Muslims. Trust chairman Muhammad Afzal also flew out to Bangladesh with a small group of volunteers for a 10-day mercy mission.

WINDSOR: Swimmers made a splash at Windsor Leisure Centre by taking part in the Lions Club of Windsor’s annual Swimathon. Teams of eight took it in turns to do lengths of the swimming pool in aid of charity.

WINDSOR: About 1,000 people walked 10km around Windsor to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity. Former Rugby World Cup winner Lewis Moody joined fundraisers for the event.

SLOUGH: The first black woman to become a mayor in the UK opened a new block of flats in her honour in Slough. Lydia Simmons held the office in the town between 1984-85.

WINDSOR: A council-owned arts centre, formerly known as the Firestation, reopened as The Old Court. The switch happened after Martin Denny Management was awarded the contract to run the centre in May.