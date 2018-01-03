Hospitals advice patients to attend appointments as normal unless contacted directly

NHS trusts are advising patients to still attend any appointments as normal unless contacted directly.

The advice, for planned operations and outpatient appointments with the Royal Berkshire Hospitals NHS Trust and Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, was issued after reports in the national media this week that the NHS may need to cancel appointments in order to cope with emergency pressure.

Despite Royal Berkshire Hospital still experiencing higher than normal levels of patients visiting A&E, Mary Sherry, chief operating officer at the hospital, said: “We are currently working through the NHS advice, are actively assessing the number of planned outpatient appointments and operations we can carry out over this period, and how many we may need to cancel.

“We will communicate with patients as soon as possible if their planned operation or outpatient appointment needs to be cancelled.

“However, unless we contact you, patients with planned operations and appointments should attend as normal.”

A spokesman from Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Wexham Park Hospital in Slough and Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot, also confirmed it is not currently cancelling non-emergency operations or outpatient clinics and should the need for any cancellation arise patients will be contacted directly.