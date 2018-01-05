Family who believe dog was deliberately poisoned offer reward to find pet's killers

A ‘tormented’ family from Slough who say their beloved pet dog was deliberately poisoned is offering an £1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Harvey Singh, 21, from Dove House Crescent, said that on Thursday, December 21, his six-year-old German shepherd Sarasun was killed with poison.

He believes that at about 4.50pm, poison was thrown over the fence of the rear garden, a few minutes before his father came out to water and feed Sarasun.

Mr Singh says that Sarasun had a seizure which got progressively worse and was taken to Vets4Pets, in Pets at Home in Farnham Road, but did not survive.

CCTV footage shows a group of men approaching the back fence and the glare of a mobile phone.

Before midnight, the family drove Sarasun to the Queen Mother Hospital for Animals in Hertfordshire and paid for an autopsy which revealed their dog had eaten rat poison.

The family has reported the incident to Thames Valley Police and the RSPCA.

Mr Singh said Sarasun’s death is ‘tormenting’ and has left ‘a very big void’ in the family.

“Sarasun had been with the family since a puppy and had no illness or conditions,” added the software engineer.

“He was a very fit and athletic dog who had never missed regular walks, exercise or meals in his entire life.

“He was a great family dog and loyal guardian.”

Mr Singh says Sarasun may have thwarted break-ins in the past both at his family’s house and other people’s homes.

Slough Borough Council Haymill and Lynch Hill ward Conservative councillors Anna Wright and Wayne Strutton have both spoken to the family and are discussing ways to crack down on criminal behaviour in the area.

Anyone with information should contact Thames Valley Police on 101 using crime reference 43170380317.