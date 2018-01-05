Fri, 05
Slough couple to appear on new BBC show Wedding Day Winners

A couple from Wexham will battle it out for the chance to be married in front of the nation tomorrow (Saturday) in a new BBC show.

Wedding Day Winners, hosted by Lorraine Kelly and Rob Beckett, will see two couples and their families come together for a wedding day like no other as they play for dream prizes.

Natasha and Dimitri Chippra met in a Slough restaurant with friends in 2012 and Dimitri finally popped the question in June 2017 after five years together.

The couple live together in Wexham.

Dimitri works for a mortgage company and Natasha is an IT Support Worker.

On her time on the show Natasha said: “It was surreal, it was like being in a dream.

“Until we see it on TV it won’t feel real.

“Doing the show was the best experience as it was a wedding like no other and it really brought people together.”

Catch Wedding Day Winners on BBC One on Saturday 6 at 7:25pm.

