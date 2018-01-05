Slough couple to appear on new BBC show Wedding Day Winners

12:47PM, Friday 05 January 2018
A couple from Wexham will battle it out for the chance to be married in front of the nation tomorrow (Saturday) in a new BBC show.
Wedding Day Winners, hosted by Lorraine Kelly and Rob Beckett, will see two couples and their families come together for a wedding day like no other as they play for dream prizes.
Natasha and Dimitri Chippra met in a Slough restaurant with friends in 2012 and Dimitri finally popped the question in June 2017 after five years together.
The couple live together in Wexham.
Dimitri works for a mortgage company and Natasha is an IT Support Worker.
On her time on the show Natasha said: “It was surreal, it was like being in a dream.
“Until we see it on TV it won’t feel real.
“Doing the show was the best experience as it was a wedding like no other and it really brought people together.”
Catch Wedding Day Winners on BBC One on Saturday 6 at 7:25pm.
