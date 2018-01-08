Inquest opened into Christmas Eve death at Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre

The inquest of a 45-year-old man who died at the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre on Christmas Eve has been opened.

Jose Bernardo, of Crown Meadow, Slough was declared dead at the shopping centre and his inquest was opened on Friday, December 29 by Berkshire Coroner’s Office.

South Central Ambulance Service were called to the shopping centre at 4.22pm following reports of a person falling from the multi-storey car park on Queensmere Road.

Thames Valley Police were also in attendance.

A spokesman from the shopping centre said: "Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre in Slough can confirm a police investigation continues following a fatality on Sunday 24th December. Our thoughts are with the family."

The inquest date is yet to be confirmed.