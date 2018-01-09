Slough Foodbank manager thanks 'selfless' donors of 2017

A big thank you has been given by the manager of Slough Foodbank to everyone who donated food and essential items in 2017.

The number of people helped by the foodbank increased by 17 per cent in 2017, compared to 2016 and was particularly busy in the final three months of the year.

Foodbank manager Sue Sibany-King said: “From September onwards we have had steady stream of donations thanks to the community rallying for Harvest collections from schools and churches through to Christmas donations from lots of different organisations and individuals, who selflessly thought of others at a time of year when most people have lots of other things to do and people to meet.

“We were especially pleased this year that a lot of the donations were tailored to items that we really needed.

“The donors had clearly looked at our website beforehand, or telephoned in advance of organising their collection, to find out what items we were short of.

“Also, delivering the donations directly to our warehouse at times when our warehouse volunteers were operating, helped us to process the deliveries efficiently, and took the pressure off our volunteer drivers.

“It makes us proud to live alongside a community which is so generous and cares for other people, so please accept our heartfelt thanks for all the support you have given over 2017.”

Visit www.slough.foodbank.org.uk for more information.