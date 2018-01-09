Woman who died at Slough Railway Station believed to be pregnant

Police believe the woman who was struck by a train and killed at Slough Railway Station yesterday (monday) morning was pregnant.

British Transport Police (BTP) are continuing to investigate the incident which officers were called to at 8.51am.

The woman is yet to be formally identified but it is believed she was pregnant at the time of her death.

A BTP spokesman said: “Officers are continuing to work to establish the circumstances around how the woman came to be struck by the train, and specialist officers are supporting her family at this difficult time.”

Yesterday (monday) a spokesman from Great Western Railway, which runs the station, said: “Due to the nature of this incident and the subsequent Police investigation, train services will be disrupted for some time.

“Customers who wish to travel tomorrow Tuesday 9th January, may do so.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, with reference 54 of 8 January.