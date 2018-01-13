Sponsorship scheme open to Slough athletes

Budding athletes in Slough are being given the chance to receive funding from sports provider Everyone Active as part of its talent development programme.

Aspiring sports stars are being asked to apply for funding and support as part of its Everyone Active Sporting Champions scheme.

An online application form will be open from Monday, January 15 to Friday, February 16.

The scheme helps local athletes achieve their sporting potential by offering them access to high-quality training facilities, financial support and expert advice.

Successful candidates will be awarded with bronze, silver or gold sponsorship packages.

All athletes are provided with free access to Everyone Active’s centres across the country, and those on the higher tiers can also receive sponsorship grants of up to £5,000 for training and competition costs.

Duncan Jefford, director of Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme said: “Since we launched the scheme in 2016, we have invested over £300,000 in helping the next generation of sports stars to achieve both national and international success.”

Everyone Active currently runs Montem Leisure Centre in partnership with Slough Borough Council.

Applicants should visit www.easportingchampions.com/apply-now/ and fill out an application form.