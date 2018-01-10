Three men charged in connection with an attempted robbery in Salt Hill Park

Three men have been charged in connection with an incident of attempted robbery in Salt Hill Park.

Mohammed Abdalla, 24, and Jamal Dirir, 23, both of Hatton Avenue, Slough, were charged on Saturday, January 6 with one count of attempted robbery.

Jamal Abdi, 19, of no fixed abode was also charged on Saturday with one count of attempted robbery, and one count of threatening a person with a blade in a public place.

The incident took place at Salt Hill Park, Slough, at around 8.25am on Friday, January 5 when a man in his forties was approached by a group of men.

One pulled out a knife while others punched and kicked him and stole items of food from him.

All three men were arrested on Friday and were remanded to appear at Slough Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Abdalla and Abdi were remanded in custody and Dirir was bailed.

All are due to appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday, February 5.