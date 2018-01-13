Students at Eden's Girl's School given CV workshops by O2

Tips and tricks on interviews, public speaking, sharpening up CVs and writing job applications were given to students at Eden Girl’s School throughout December.

The training at the Bath Road secondary school was part of O2’s Think Big initiative, which aims to prepare youngsters for life in the world of work.

The year nine and 10 pupils were also put through their paces in mock job interviews with O2 staff.

School principal Karim Murcia said: “We are very grateful to O2 for their support in helping us prepare our pupils for their next steps beyond school.

“The girls were really engaged and felt inspired by the training they took part in.”

Year 10 pupil Nabiha Mahmood said: “This opportunity has provided me with a good experience of what an actual job interview would be like and I feel better prepared for any obstacles that I may face in the future.”