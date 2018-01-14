Young Inspectors help improve The Curve's services for youngsters

Young Inspectors celebrated a successful year of checking out Slough Borough Council’s (SBC) services at an event at the council’s Bath Road headquarters.

The role of the Young Inspectors programe is to identify possible improvements for youth services.

Youngsters are trained and supported by the council’s young people’s service.

SBC cabinet member for children and education Cllr Shabnum Sadiq (Lab, Wexham Lea) attended Friday’s celebration at St Martins Place to present the inspectors with awards.

In their biggest venture of 2017, Slough’s Young Inspectors went undercover in April to report on how youth-friendly The Curve’s services really are.

They reviewed the William Street library and cultural centre with a mystery shop and a service users survey and an inspection of its website.

The group compiled a recommendations report and as a result, many changes have been made including improved study areas, new social media channels and improved signage to help people find what they are looking for.

The Curve’s audience development coordinator Dayna White said: “All of the inspectors were incredibly professional and gave us really insightful suggestions.”

The event took place on Friday, December 22.