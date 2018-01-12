Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust close to capacity over winter

The NHS has released statistics about Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust as part of a special series highlighting the winter pressures facing it.

Data has revealed how hospital beds, including those at Wexham Park, were dangerously close to capacity over the festive period.

Beds were 99 per cent full in the week up to the New Year, well above the recommended safe limit of 85 per cent. Of 1,282 available beds, 1,265 were on average in use between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, according to the NHS daily Winter Situation Reports.

Figures show that in December, 482 patients had to spend between 30 minutes and one hour waiting in an ambulance at hospital, or with paramedics outside A&E, before they could be transferred to the emergency department.

And 104 were in the care of paramedics for more than 60 minutes – NHS England’s target time is up to 15 minutes.

A spokesman for the trust said: “We have extensive winter plans that include more senior doctors in A&E, the ability to open up escalation areas to provide more beds temporarily when needed and much closer working with GPs, social services and care homes to help control the number of admissions to hospital and speed up discharges once patients are well enough.

“In addition we have developed ‘ambulatory care units’ at Frimley Park and Wexham Park. These allow us to monitor and treat a number of patients on a day basis without the need to admit them to a bed.

“This has taken some pressure off our wards.”

The trust also confirmed that despite the busy period they are not cancelling non-urgent clinics and operations at this stage.