Woman with record-breaking beard appears on E4's Tattoo Fixers  

A 26-year-old bearded woman from Slough has appeared on E4s Tattoo Fixers to celebrate learning to love her facial hair.

Harnaam Kaur appeared on the tv show to mark what she called a ‘turning point in life’ with an original tattoo.

Harnaam said she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, which means that she has more testosterone in her body than the female sex hormone.

She said she was bullied at school and used to shave her beard off until she was baptised as a Sikh aged 16, which meant she had to let her hair grow out.

Speaking on the show she said: “I want it to represent my darker days and also the positive - being liberated, embracing and loving life.

“I was thinking skull and roses, something dark but the roses being very bright and beautiful. If possible, I’d like the tattoo on my outer right leg.”

In 2016, Harnaam received a Guiness World Record for being youngest female with a full beard.

Tattoo Fixers is on Tuesdays 9pm on E4.