Man, 25, took life days after losing his job, inquest hears

The mother of a 25-year-old man who took his own life said she couldn’t comprehend what happened to her son in the days leading up to his death.

Bryan Gleeson from County Clare, Ireland, was found in the room of a bed and breakfast in Ledgers Road, Slough, after taking an overdose of his long term medication on Friday, June 2.

The inquest at Reading Town Hall on Tuesday heard how he was found by the manager who noticed the door to his room was ajar.

The manager pushed open the door to find Mr Gleeson on the floor and called an ambulance.

The inquest heard in the days leading to his death, Mr Gleeson had started working at The Rising Sun pub in Windsor Road.

A statement from the landlord of the pub James Quinn, read out at the inquest, described Mr Gleeson as having a ‘confident manner’.

However on Saturday, May 27, there seemed to be a problem with the balance of the till and The inquest heard Mr Quinn said in the end he had no option but to sack Mr Gleeson.

Mr Gleeson denied the accusations.

In a note left for his parents, Mr Gleeson said he had nothing to live for anymore and would rather be dead than have his parents think he was a criminal.

Several family members had made the journey from Ireland for the inquest.

Speaking to the coroner Peter Bedford they revealed Mr Gleeson had spent the last two years between the UK and Belgium working in various jobs and had had setbacks before but always bounced back, and wasn’t the sort of person to steal.

His mother Maureen said: “I just can’t understand what happened in those last few days.”

His older brother Tony said that depression does run in the family but Mr Gleeson had never been diagnosed with it.

Mr Bedford responded: “Why couldn’t he bounce back this time?”

“We just can’t make sense of it,” added Maureen, “It must have been a split second decision that you can’t come back from.”

In his conclusion coroner Peter Bedford said that Mr Gleeson had taken his own life, but he found no evidence of wrongdoing and could not say how signifcant losing his job was.

Speaking after the inquest and and paying tribute to his brother, Tony said: “In his own way he was head strong, big into his sports, and a hard worker.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this story, the Samaritans can offer 24-hour support to those struggling to cope or feeling emotional distress. Call 116 123