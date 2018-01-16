Leaseholders fight Nova House freeholder insurance claim

The freeholder of a block of flats which failed a safety test has launched an insurance claim to pay for cladding replacement.

In June last year the cladding of Nova House failed a government-led safety test.

Confusion arose in September, when it emerged the cladding material used was different to the type specified by the original developer, TPS Nova, and by inspectors Butler and Young.

In November, building manager Ringley wrote to leaseholders on behalf of freeholders Ground Rent Estates 5 LTD, calling on leaseholders to take part in a collective insurance claim against insurers BLP.

But in a letter to leaseholders on Friday, January 5, Ringley said the insurers would prefer the claim to be submitted by the freeholder on behalf of the residents to avoid duplication costs.

Leaseholder Richard Venables and a group of about 26 other landlords are vowing to press on with their own insurance claim anyway.

Mr Venables says the director of Ground Rent Estates 5 LTD, Darren Pither, has a conflict of interest in pursuing a claim himself, because leaseholders were provisionally billed for cladding replacement costs in their service charges in December.

Mr Venables said: “He cannot represent us. If the claim fails, he then gets the money from us. He can’t lose.

“We will be running our own insurance claim in the way that we see fit.”

He added that he and several other leaseholders are refusing to pay any cladding related costs as they argue that are not legally obliged to do so.