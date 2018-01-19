New interim chief executive chosen for Slough Borough Council

A new interim chief executive who received more than £450,000 for his premature departures from Derby City Council and Kent County Council is due to start as interim chief executive for Slough Borough Council (SBC) next month.

Adam Wilkinson will take on the temporary role on Monday, February 19, while SBC hunts for someone to fill the permanent position.

SBC has been without a permanent chief executive since Ruth Bagley left the council at the end of December 2016.

Previous interim chief executive Roger Parkin was appointed for the permanent role by former SBC leader Cllr Sohail Munawar last year but was rejected by councillors in November amid concerns over the transparency of the recruitment process.

SBC has proposed that its new recruitment panel includes representation from Labour, the Conservative Party and UKIP to ensure support and consensus.

Announcing Mr Wilkinson’s appointment, SBC said: “Adam has significant experience as a chief executive and in senior interim roles in other authorities.

“The role of the interim chief executive will be to plan the council’s strategy, with a particular focus on customer strategy and governance.”

In 2015, Mr Wilkinson left his post as chief executive of Derby City Council through voluntary redundancy with £100,000 compensation and three month’s pay in lieu of contractual notice.

Mr Wilkinson was appointed for a five-year contract with the council in July 2009 and began a three-year extension in July 2014 which he left in January 2015.

Mr Wilkinson was involved in several regeneration projects, including managing Derby City Council’s transformation programme and the city’s multi-sports arena, Velodrome and Infinity Park Derby projects.

Mr Wilkinson left the post of Kent County Council’s director of environment and regeneration after 12 months in 2008 with a payment of about £350,000 following a ‘confidential agreement’, which included his yearly salary.

In response to Mr Wilkinson’s previous council departures, an SBC spokeswoman said: “It’s not a permanent post, so when it comes to redundancies, none of that would be relevant. He would simply be paid to do a job for a set period of time.”

He will be on a fixed term assignment until a permanent chief executive is picked.

He will be paid between £132,544 and £159,054 per annum.