Thames Valley could lose its police horses

In the face of an ‘extremely challenging financial climate’ Thames Valley Police (TVP) is considering scrapping its police horses.

A public meeting will be held at TVP’s headquarters in Kidlington, Oxford, on Tuesday, January, 23, where various budget proposals will be presented to TVP’s Police and Crime Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld by Chief Constable Francis Habgood.

Plans relating to TVP’s mounted section include keeping it in its current format, to restructure it to continue the same service for less money, or to scrap it by 2019.

TVP is one of a small number of police forces in the UK which have managed to retain its own mounted section unit, which is based in Milton Keynes.

Mr Stansfeld said: “At this time I am not supportive of the option to disband the mounted section.”

Since 2010 TVP has had to save £99m as a result of Government cuts, resulting in a reduction of more than 450 police officers.

TVP is expecting a revenue shortfall of £10m and a capital shortfall of £9m up to March 2021.

It has so far identified cash savings of £14m for the next three years, £5m of which will be delivered in 2018/19, but is working to find more reductions, which may include cuts to road policing and its dog section.

Its draft revenue budget for 2018/19 is £403m, up £10m from 2016/17, however £8.5 is down to inflation.

A TVP spokeswoman said: “In line with forces nationally, Thames Valley Police continues to operate in an extremely challenging financial climate.

“The force has an ongoing commitment to deliver an effective and efficient police service that meets policing needs both now and in the future.

“A number of options are being considered to enable the force to make investments and savings to deliver this commitment.”

The meeting will take place at TVP’s headquarters in Oxford Road, Kidlington at 10am.