Resident calls for more public involvement in chief executive hiring

In a bid to boost transparency, a member of the Slough Borough Council (SBC) tenants and leaseholder panel has asked that residents be included in the council’s chief executive selection process.

SBC has been looking to appoint a new chief executive since Ruth Bagley left at the end of 2016.

Last year, the then interim chief executive Roger Parkin was due to take the permanent post, but this was rejected by councillors in November over concerns of a lack of transparency in the recruitment process.

Resident board member Paul Fuller, from Hetherington Close, Britwell, has called on the council to let residents get involved.

“We should be able to sit in on interviews so there’s not such a mess up like last time,” said the 33-year-old.

He said that the tenants and leaseholder panel was given a say when SBC chose its repairs, maintenance and investment services provider, Osbourne Property Service.

He also added that if sensitive or personal details had to be discussed during the selection process, residents could be temporarily excluded as they are in public council meetings.

“We’re talking about quite a substantial amount of money,” added Mr Fuller.

The annual salary for the next chief executive will be between £132,544 and £159,054.

An SBC spokeswoman said: “For the last recruitment we used an external consultant and also advice from the LGA (Local Government Association) and neither suggested it but that certainly doesn’t rule it out.

“We will be working with another recruitment company for the permanent recruitment and will obviously see what they suggest is best practice – so it is a possibility.”

Adam Wilkinson has been appointed interim chief executive by SBC and will take on the temporary role on Monday, February 19.