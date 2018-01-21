Figures reveal almost one in three children finishing primary school in Slough are obese

Almost one in three children finishing primary school in Slough are obese, according to figures from Public Health England.

Statistics from the Department of Health agency’s national child measurement programme show that 26 per cent of year six pupils in Slough were declared obese between April 2016 and March 2017.

A total of 6.2 per cent were declared severely obese and 15.6 per cent were said to be overweight.

That means on average 48 per cent of Slough's youngsters are unhealthily overweight when they start secondary school.

The average across the whole of England was 34.2 per cent.

Statistics also show that Despite school meals getting healthier, the number of obese 10 and 11-year-olds in the borough in Year 6 has risen by 68 per cent over the last five years.