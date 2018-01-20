Pets Corner: Libby and Pixie at RSPCA

12:01PM, Saturday 20 January 2018
Libby, above left, is a sweet two-year-old who came to the RSPCA Hillingdon branch through no fault of her own. She loves a cuddle and enjoys play time.
Libby is a gentle little lady so she may be able to live with children, but would prefer a home without other pets.
W Pixie is a gorgeous two-year-old who is looking for a loving home where she is the only cat, so she can get all the attention she wants.
Pixie would prefer a home with no dogs but may be able to live with children.
She loves attention and a comfy sofa to snooze on.
Could you offer Libby or Pixie a loving forever home?
If you think you can offer one of our animals a loving home then please ring the RSPCA on 01895 833417 or visit our website www.rspcahillingdonclinic.org.uk to download an application form.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Trains are being cancelled from Slough Railway Station this morning due to a woman being hit by a train.
A couple from Wexham will battle it out for the chance to be married in front of the nation tomorrow (Saturday) in a new BBC show.