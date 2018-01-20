Pets Corner: Libby and Pixie at RSPCA

Libby, above left, is a sweet two-year-old who came to the RSPCA Hillingdon branch through no fault of her own. She loves a cuddle and enjoys play time.

Libby is a gentle little lady so she may be able to live with children, but would prefer a home without other pets.

W Pixie is a gorgeous two-year-old who is looking for a loving home where she is the only cat, so she can get all the attention she wants.

Pixie would prefer a home with no dogs but may be able to live with children.

She loves attention and a comfy sofa to snooze on.

Could you offer Libby or Pixie a loving forever home?

If you think you can offer one of our animals a loving home then please ring the RSPCA on 01895 833417 or visit our website www.rspcahillingdonclinic.org.uk to download an application form.